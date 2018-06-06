HH Global opens Central Sourcing Office

HONG KONG, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- HH Global, the world's fastest-growing and most innovative marketing execution partner, today announced the opening of the Central Sourcing Office in Shenzhen, China. The Central Sourcing Office will be the gateway for HH Global's access to an enormous panel of supply partners in China and will provide improved efficiencies for the worldwide sourcing teams.

"The Central Sourcing Office will provide our clients with additional benefits of cost efficiencies, greater consistency of quality, and improved manufacturing processes across their global brands. We are excited to launch this effort that will bring ongoing value to our clients," stated Stewart Hardy, APAC Operations Director.

HH Global continues to expand its reach across APAC with significant growth year on year. The highly professional local Management and Operational team located in the Shekou (Shenzhen) Office are highly skilled in the areas of sourcing, project, and supplier management. The team supports a broad range of product sourcing categories including two-dimensional print and Point of Sale, three-dimensional structural Point of Sale, premiums, secondary packaging, and many more areas of scope as required. Each supplier partner is best in class in their field achieving global quality standards and accreditation.

The Central Sourcing Office will offer consolidation of world-wide projects, improved design and functionality of Point of Sale materials, and has a strong mandate to deliver innovation to the market. With strict quality measures in place to oversee the production of all supplied products, HH Global's clients can have confidence in the services provided by the new office.

"The investment in the Central Sourcing Office again demonstrates HH Global's commitment to China and the Asia-Pacific region. The HH Global Executive board leadership has a vision to grow of our services capabilities to meet demand of clients. The new Central Sourcing office is another platform which enables us to deliver the best value to our clients in the global market," states Andrew Price, APAC CEO.

For more information, please contact Harry Lee - Operations Director (Greater China) at harry.lee@hhglobal.com

The address of the office is:

HH Global, Room 501B, Block 5,

Nanhai E-Cool, No 6th Xinhua Road,

NanShan District,

Shenzhen 518067, China



About HH Global

HH Global Ltd., founded in 1991, is a leading, independent marketing execution partner to prominent brands in over 40 countries. The company offers innovative and tailored solutions for the outsourced procurement of all types of printed marketing materials, packaging, and creative production services, that drive down cost, speed time to market, improve quality, and increase sustainability. Every HH Global solution utilizes HHub, a best-in-class marketing execution application, an expansive list of suppliers, proprietary processes, and the deep expertise of over 900 employees. The company also operates HH Labs, the center of its innovation program, that brings fresh, new ideas to clients. With more than $500M in spend under management, HH Global maintains a razor-sharp focus on cost and quality, combined with an industry-leading sustainability program, offering improvements that provide both fiscal and environmental value. For more information, visit www.hhglobal.com.

