

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tesla Inc. (TSLA) will 'quite likely' meet its goal of making 5,000 Model 3 cars in a single week by the end of the month, Chief Executive Elon Musk told investors on Tuesday.



The Silicon Valley electric-car maker has demonstrated the ability to make 500 Model 3s a day, or 3,500 a week, already, he said. The company is pushing to meet the critical 5,000-a-week rate after twice delaying the deadline.



Meeting the goal of 5,000 Model 3s a week by the end of June is crucial to generating enough cash to sustain operations without having to raise more capital. Tesla has faced increasing financial pressure after struggling to ramp production of the Model 3 that began assembly last July.



He indicated Tesla aims to build 10,000 Model 3 cars a week next year.



