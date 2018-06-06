

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is edging higher on Wednesday after a weak start following the mostly positive cues from Wall Street and on a slightly weaker yen.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 23.52 points or 0.10 percent to 22,563.06, after touching a low of 22,498.59 in early trades.



Among the major exporters, Sony and Panasonic are higher by more than 1 percent each, while Mitsubishi Electric is declining more than 1 percent and Canon is down 0.3 percent.



Automaker Toyota is rising more than 1 percent and Honda is edging higher by less than 0.1 percent.



Shares of Subaru Corp. are down more than 1 percent after the automaker said Tuesday it has found new cases of product data fabrication, bring the total number of affected vehicles to 1,551 from the previously reported 903. Yasuyuki Yoshinaga will step down as president and CEO to take responsibility for the inspection scandal.



In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is lower by 0.7 percent while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is up 0.1 percent.



Sharp Corp. has agreed to acquire Toshiba's personal computer business for 4 billion yen, or $36 million. Shares of Sharp are advancing more than 1 percent, while Toshiba's shares are down 0.3 percent.



Among oil stocks, Inpex is adding 0.8 percent and Japan Petroleum is higher by more than 1 percent after crude oil prices rose overnight.



Among the market's best performers, Nippon Electric Glass is gaining more than 5 percent, Mitsui Mining & Smelting is higher by almost 4 percent and Toho Zinc is up 3 percent.



On the flip side, Tokai Carbon is losing almost 5 percent and Okuma Corp. is down more than 4 percent. Fanuc, Kyowa Hakko Kiron and Daikin Industries are all lower by more than 2 percent each.



In economic news, Japan will provide April numbers for labor and real cash earnings today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 109 yen-range on Wednesday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed in choppy trading on Tuesday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq reaching another new record closing high. The lack of direction shown by stocks came as traders seemed to be expressing some uncertainty about the near-term outlook for the markets.



An upcoming G-7 summit in Canada as well as the planned meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un next week also kept some traders on the sidelines.



While the Dow edged down 13.71 points or 0.1 percent to 24,799.98, the Nasdaq climbed 31.40 points or 0.4 percent to 7,637.86 and the S&P 500 inched up 1.93 points or 0.1 percent to 2,748.80.



The major European markets also turned in a mixed performance on Tuesday. While the German DAX Index inched up by 0.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index edged down by 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index fell by 0.7 percent.



Crude oil futures rebounded Tuesday amid bargain hunting after steep recent losses. WTI crude added $0.77 or 1.2 percent to $65.52 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, after hitting a 2-month low.



