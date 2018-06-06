

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook Inc. said it had data-sharing partnerships with four Chinese consumer-device makers, including Huawei Technologies Co., escalating concerns that the social network has consistently failed to tell users how their personal information flows beyond Facebook.



Facebook said it was careful about the partnerships, which were designed to help smartphone makers build custom versions of Facebook's app. Still, the confirmation is likely to heighten scrutiny of the company's privacy practices if the deals weren't explicitly disclosed to users.



'Facebook's integrations with Huawei, Lenovo, OPPO and TCL were controlled from the get go - and we approved the Facebook experiences these companies built,' Francisco Varela, the company's vice president of mobile partnerships, said in a statement. 'Given the interest from Congress, we wanted to make clear that all the information from these integrations with Huawei was stored on the device, not on Huawei's servers.'



The company sent Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg to Washington in April to undergo 10 hours of congressional questioning after a March revelation about an app developer that passed information on up to 87 million Facebook users to a political consultancy, Cambridge Analytica. Zuckerberg told Congress that the company's policies no longer allow such lapses.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX