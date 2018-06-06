Figure 1: Diagram of Blockchain Asset Service

Figure 2: Diagram of measures to attract customers to stores and facilities using this service

Figure 3: Example of usage status



TOKYO, June 6, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu today announced the launch of Fujitsu Intelligent Society Solution Blockchain Asset Service, a cloud service that provides retail mechanisms, such as digital points, stamps and coupons, which can be used for a limited time in specified areas including tourist sites, markets, and shopping centers, using blockchain technology. Sales of the service begin today in Japan. With this service, users can collect digital points or stamps by reading QR codes located in specific areas with smart devices, and then exchange them for coupons and other benefits that can be used in stores and shopping centers within the specified area. In addition, collection and usage data for the points, stamps, and coupons, which are recorded on the blockchain distributed ledger, can be linked with user information for analysis. By connecting events and promotions held in tourist areas or shopping centers with this service, users (customers) can improve the rate at which they attract customers and increase their willingness to buy. At the same time, they can also more effectively set strategies for regional revitalization, based on the activity patterns of users seen in the analysis results, and on such factors as the use of the coupons and other benefits. This service will be exhibited at Interop Tokyo 2018, held in Makuhari Messe (Chiba, Japan), June 13-15.BackgroundIn recent years, there have been high expectations for events designed to attract tourists, whose numbers have been trending upward, including tourists from outside Japan. At the same time, there is a demand for the implementation of rapid sales strategies to respond to the desires and interests of various tourists, aimed at economic revitalization in rural and tourist areas. To revitalize specific regions and areas, Fujitsu has been conducting field trials of digital "stamp rally" promotions using blockchain technology, working with organizations including Odakyu Electric Railway Co., Ltd., the Shizuoka branch of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone West Corporation, Taiwan FamilyMart Co., Ltd., and the city of Chiba in partnership with The Chiba Bank. In these field trials, Fujitsu supported its customers' marketing activities by hosting hands-on events linked to the "stamp rally" promotion, as well as connecting and analyzing limited attribute data on user activity, such as the data on which stamps they collected.http://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_FujitsuBlockchain7618Fig1.jpgFigure 1: Diagram of Blockchain Asset ServiceFeatures of the Blockchain Asset Service1. Useable as a measure for attracting customers to stores or eventsCustomers who implement this service can connect this service with applications they develop, such as those relating to specific events, and can use the asset management functionality to record and manage the details of the digital points, stamps, or coupons that have been distributed, as well as records of transactions using them. Customers can also use the service to define the details of the points, stamps, or coupons, as well as the area and time period in which they can be used. With a smart device application connected to this, service users can convert points or stamps, collected using QR codes placed in specified areas, into coupons or other benefits that can be used in specified stores or shopping centers. This can lead to improved customer attraction rates of special events at tourist sites or promotional campaigns for shopping centers, as well as an increased willingness to buy. This service is available to customers in the form of an API, making it easy for customers to connect it to the applications they develop. Customers can utilize this service safely, securely, and quickly, even without having a dedicated ICT environment or expertise in blockchain technology.http://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_FujitsuBlockchain7618Fig2.jpgFigure 2: Diagram of measures to attract customers to stores and facilities using this service2. Enables marketing that combines user data with transaction information recorded in blockchainTransaction information about how users take advantage of digital points recorded on the distributed ledger of a blockchain is linked with user data, limited to information such as age and sex that do not identify individuals, which is collected through login connection functionality. This linkage enables a detailed analysis of user interests and activities, which can be used to attract customers and set sales strategy going forward. In addition, using the system's operations management function, which enables customers to check the distribution and usage status of coupons, it is possible to visualize the circulation of points and stamps, and the usage status of coupons.http://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_FujitsuBlockchain7618Fig3.jpgFigure 3: Example of usage statusTotal sales of 100 units by the end of fiscal 2020 (Fujitsu's fiscal year ends March 31).About Fujitsu LtdFujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company, offering a full range of technology products, solutions, and services. Approximately 155,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE: 6702) reported consolidated revenues of 4.5 trillion yen (US$40 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2017. 