

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKF, DLAKY) said that it offered its shareholders the option of receiving their dividend of 0.80 euros per share in the form of new shares in the Company. The opportunity was selected for around 100 million shares corresponding to a participation rate of about 21 percent.



At a subscription ratio of 41.7:1, a total of about 2.4 million new shares will be issued, which would have corresponded to a cash dividend of EUR 55.9 million. The cash payment amounts to about 321 million euros.



After the entry of the capital increase in the commercial register is completed, the new shares will be listed at the stock exchange and will be posted to the depositary accounts of the shareholders, presumably on 11 June 2018. The payment of the cash dividend takes place on 8 June 2018 already and also the payment of the settlement of fractional shares.



