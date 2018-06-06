

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United States Steel Corp. (X) said that it will restart the second of two blast furnaces or 'A' blast furnace at its Granite City Works, an integrated steelmaking plant in Granite City, Ill. The restart of the 'A' blast furnace will support increased demand for steel manufactured in the United States, while allowing the Company to continue to support customers during planned asset revitalization efforts.



The company will hire around 300 new employees for the restart of blast furnace 'A' that will support increased shipments beginning in the fourth quarter. In March, U. S. Steel announced the restart of Granite City Works' blast furnace 'B' and steelmaking operations that brought back 500 positions, filled by new and returning employees. The restart of blast furnace 'B' is in progress.



The Company is now guiding full-year EBITDA to at or near the high end of the previously announced range of $1.7 - $1.8 billion and is reiterating second quarter EBITDA guidance of approximately $400 million.



