sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 06.06.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

109,95 Euro		+1,30
+1,20 %
WKN: 850842 ISIN: FR0000121329 Ticker-Symbol: CSF 
Aktie:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC Next 20
1-Jahres-Chart
THALES SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
THALES SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
107,05
107,15
09:17
107,05
107,15
09:17
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
THALES SA
THALES SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
THALES SA109,95+1,20 %