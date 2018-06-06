

NEUILLY-SUR-SEINE (dpa-AFX) - Thales (THLEF.PK) announced the Group expects organic sales growth of 3% to 5% on average over the 2018-2021 period, with each operating segment expected to outperform its market. The Group projects an EBIT margin of 11% to 11.5% by 2021, resulting from the 200 to 240 basis point improvement related to competitiveness initiatives, partly offset by the reinvestment in self-funded R&D. All 3 operating segments are expected to further increase their EBIT margin. Thales noted that its adjusted EPS will benefit from the expected progressive lowering of effective tax rates, from 31% in 2017 to 23-24% in 2021.



Thales plans to further increase its self-funded R&D investments, which are expected to reach approximately 1 billion euros by 2021, up by 25 to 30% compared to 2017.



