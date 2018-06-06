sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 06.06.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,026 Euro		-0,009
-25,71 %
WKN: A0Q40S ISIN: AU000000AVH4 Ticker-Symbol: GCR 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
AVITA MEDICAL LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AVITA MEDICAL LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,03
0,037
09:06
0,03
0,037
08:00
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AVITA MEDICAL LTD
AVITA MEDICAL LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AVITA MEDICAL LTD0,026-25,71 %