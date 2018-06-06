Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Dialog Semiconductor Enters Growing Haptics Market with Ultra Low Power and Compact Haptic IC; The DA7280 offers a unique and highly responsive haptic experience to the next generation of smartphones, gaming and automotive UI sy

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2018 / Dialog Semiconductor plc (XETRA:DLG), a provider of highly integrated power management, AC/DC power conversion, charging, and Bluetooth(R) low energy technology, today unveiled the DA7280, a new Haptic Driver Integrated Circuit (IC). The device is capable of driving both ERM (Eccentric Rotating Mass) and LRA (Linear Resonant Actuators) motors, offering High Definition (HD) Wideband Drive, 76 percent lower idle power consumption and a 50 percent reduction in external BOM (Bill of Materials) count compared to existing solutions on the market.

As consumer needs and expectations evolve, device manufacturers have moved toward more advanced and efficient haptics systems as they look to deliver a richer physical feedback experience to the user. Haptic systems today are limited by implementations done in standalone microcontrollers or haptic-enabled Power Management Integrated Circuits (PMICs). These solutions typically lack many of the DA7280's features that consistently enable advanced, highly power-efficient haptic experiences, such as high-definition waveform generation, resonant frequency tracking capabilities and up to 500mA of drive capability.

As haptic drivers spend the majority of their time in standby/idle mode, the DA7280 was designed to utilize very low idle current consumption (360nA) to maximize battery life. Multiple general purpose inputs allow low latency triggering of haptic sequences, making it an ideal solution for Android systems incorporating a sensor hub and application processor.

With the DA7280, the application processor can remain in deep sleep while the sensor hub triggers up to six haptic events directly. Then, in active mode, the application processor can trigger or stream complex sequences using I2C. Dialog's unique and patented constant current output technology continuously monitors the BEMF (Back Electro-Motive Force) from the LRA, allowing the device to have constant awareness of the LRA resonant frequency providing a more responsive, consistent output force, compared to other solutions across temperature, age, mechanical coupling and LRA transducer mechanical variation.

The device combines custom drive sequences at up to 1kHz for HD haptic effects, along with resonant frequency tracking for driving both LRA and ERM motors. This yields superior click/vibration effects in smartphone, automotive human interface systems, gaming and wearable applications, in addition to similar applications in the industrial space such as touchscreens, VR systems and personal medical devices.

"Dialog is a proven leader in power management and audio technology," said Udo Kratz, Senior Vice President and GM, Mobile Systems Business Group of Dialog Semiconductor. "We have applied this knowledge to develop a unique haptic driver that is the smallest and most efficient IC available today. Touchscreens have become a necessity, both in the consumer and increasingly in the automotive market, and this device will help provide a superior user experience that meets increasing demands across these applications."

The DA7280 is available now in both a 12-ball, 1.5-mm by 1.5-mm by 0.6-mm WLCSP package and a 12pin QFN package. For more information including access to DA7280 design tools and technical support, please click here.

Dialog will be presenting further details on the DA7280 at Computex Taipei 2018, on June 7at the Taipei International Convention Center.

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor is a leading provider of integrated circuits (ICs) that power mobile devices and the Internet of Things. Dialog solutions are integral to some of today's leading mobile devices and the enabling element for increasing performance and productivity on the go. From making smartphones more power efficient and shortening charging times, enabling home appliances to be controlled from anywhere, to connecting the next generation of wearable devices, Dialog's decades of experience and world-class innovation help manufacturers get to what's next.

Dialog operates a fabless business model and is a socially responsible employer pursuing many programs to benefit the employees, community, other stakeholders and the environment it operates in. Dialog Semiconductor plc is headquartered in London with a global sales, R&D and marketing organization. In 2017, it had approximately $1.35 billion in revenue and was one of the fastest growing European public semiconductor companies. It currently has approximately 2,050 employees worldwide. The company is listed on the Frankfurt (FWB: DLG) stock exchange (Regulated Market, Prime Standard, ISIN GB0059822006) and is a member of the German TecDax index.

For more information, visit www.dialog-semiconductor.com.



