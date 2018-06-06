

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks look set to open a tad higher on Wednesday as the euro held firm and investors looked ahead to the European Central Bank's policy meeting next week.



While the Fed is likely to lift interest rates for the seventh time since December 2015 at the June 12-13 meeting, investors wait to see whether the ECB would discuss an exit from its QE program at its next policy meeting on June 14.



The focus also remains on the upcoming G-7 summit in Canada, the planned meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un next week and the OPEC's next meeting on June 22 in Vienna.



Asian stock markets are broadly higher even as trade worries lingered after Mexico announced duties of 15 to 25 percent on imports from the United States.



Gold edged up as the dollar and Treasury yields eased. Oil edged higher after industry data showed a decline in U.S. crude inventories.



Overnight, U.S. stocks ended narrowly mixed as figures on the labor market and services sector activity strengthened the case for a Federal Reserve interest increase next week.



The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.4 percent to reach another fresh record closing high amid gains in technology shares like Apple and eBay.



European markets fluctuated before closing mostly lower on Tuesday amid a slump in Italian stocks. The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index declined 0.3 percent.



The German DAX inched up 0.1 percent, while France's CAC 40 index eased 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 dropped 0.7 percent.



