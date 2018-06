LUTON (dpa-AFX) - easyJet Plc (ESYJY.PK, EZJ.L) reported passengers, or the number of earned seats flown, for the month of May 2018 were up 3.7% year-over-year to 7,791,278. Load Factor was 93.3%, an increase of 1.8 percentage points.



For the rolling 12 months ending May 2018, passengers were up 8.4% to 83,092,478. Load Factor was 93.5%, up 1.5 percentage points from last year.



