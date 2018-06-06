

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's current account surplus increased notably in the three months ended March, figures from Statistics Norway showed Wednesday.



The current account surplus climbed to NOK 61.0 billion in the first quarter from NOK 40.2 billion in the previous quarter.



The surplus also rose from NOK 57.6 billion in the corresponding period last year.



The goods and services trade surplus for the March quarter was NOK 36.5 billion versus NOK 29.4 billion in the December quarter.



Balance of income and current transfers came in at a surplus of NOK 24.5 billion in the first quarter, up from NOK 10.7 billion in the fourth quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX