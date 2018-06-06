

SWINDON (dpa-AFX) - WH Smith PLC (SMWH.L) reported that, in the 13 week period from 1 March to 2 June 2018, total Group sales were up 4% with like-for-like sales up 1% compared to last year. In Travel business, total sales were up 8% and like-for-like sales were up 3%. In High Street business, total sales were down 1% with like-for-like sales also down 1%.



Stephen Clarke, Group Chief Executive, said: 'We have delivered a good sales performance in the third quarter in both our Travel and High Street businesses. Whilst there is some uncertainty in the broader economic environment, WHSmith serves millions of customers each week and continues to grow both internationally and in the UK. We continue to focus on profitable growth, cash generation and investing in the business to position us well for the future. We remain confident in the outcome for the full year.'



