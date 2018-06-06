

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - International Paper Company (IP) confirmed that it will not make an offer for Smurfit Kappa Group plc, given the lack of engagement by Smurfit Kappa's Board of Directors and Management.



In February 2018, International Paper provided representatives of Smurfit Kappa's Board of Directors with a proposal to acquire the company. Following discussions with shareholders of both companies, IP put forward a revised proposal on March 26, 2018. IP believes the revised proposal was highly attractive and formed a sound basis for engagement, which the company viewed as essential to determining the full value potential of the combination.



As a result of this announcement, International Paper is bound by the restrictions set out in Irish Takeover Rules. International Paper reserves the right within the next 12 months to set aside this announcement where so permitted.



