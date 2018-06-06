

HOOK (dpa-AFX) - Serco Group plc (SRP.L) announced it has received formal notification from the US Department of Health and Human Services, Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services, that the company has been awarded a contract to continue to support eligibility determinations for citizens purchasing health insurance through the Federal Health Insurance Exchanges.



The contract has a one-year base period and four one-year option periods, with an estimated total value to Serco, subject to workload volumes, of approximately $900 million if all option years are exercised.



Serco has been providing CMS with processing support since July 2013. The current five-year contract ends on 30 June 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX