

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Monks Investment Trust plc (MNKS.L) reported that its net return on ordinary activities after taxation for the year to 30 April 2018 declined to 220.10 million pounds or 102.69 pence per share, from 405.27 million pounds or 189.41 pence per share last year.



Net return before finance costs and taxation decreased to 226.11 million pounds from 410.54 million pounds in the prior year.



Over the year to 30 April 2018, the Company's net asset value (NAV) total return was 15.8% compared to a total return of 7.5% for the FTSE World Index (in sterling terms). The share price total return for the same period was 20.4%.



