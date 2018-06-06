Retailers Grapple With Omnichannel Adoption - But It's Not Too Late to Learn, Thanks to New Survival Guide

BRISTOL, England, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Research illustrates the scale of retailers' underpreparedness - new book provides antidote and secrets for survival

91% of retailers have an omnichannel strategy in place - but only 8% think they have mastered it

70% consider their omnichannel approach a "work in progress" "struggle" or a "pipedream"

A total of 74% of retailers and brands are not satisfied with their omnichannel strategy execution and progress

Just 12% of retailers believe they have the right omnichannel technology currently

Against the backdrop of compressed margins and relentless competition from the large retailer players such as Amazon, and with more than 45,000 retailers reporting to be in financial distress, it's no exaggeration that the retail landscape is now a battle for survival - with omnichannel at the epicentre.

With more than six in ten shoppers also reporting customer service to be more important than price when it comes to brand choice[1], there remains a huge opportunity for merchants that are able to deliver an authentic omnichannel experience.

This is the basis for a new book,The Omnichannel Survival Guide: for the new retail reality, published today by Brightpearl, a cloud-based ERP built solely for retailers and wholesalers, it's designed to equip retailers' with the tools to survive the transition and master omnichannel before it's too late.

The book, by leading retail experts Chris Tanner, founder of Brightpearl, and Derek O'Carroll CEO, highlights that while more than 90 percent of retailers and brands have an omnichannel strategy or plan in place, the majority are failing to provide the seamless buying experience customers' demand.

Derek O'Carroll, CEO of Brightpearl, says: "Consumers now expect their shopping interactions to be barrier-free, consistent and personalised. This is the crux of omnichannel, and, unfortunately the majority of merchants are failing to deliver that.

"Retailing is undergoing a transition that it has never experienced before; integrating sales channels and keeping up with the pace of change are huge challenges as technology continues to revolutionise the way retailers interact with their customers.

"Merchants no longer have the time come to terms with what omnichannel means for their business. They must act now, or be left behind. This is where our survival guide, jam-packed with sensible real-world guidance, can help businesses to put the puzzle pieces together and finally get to grips with omnichannel."

The authors have worked with various retail leaders to develop the survival guide. Covering all aspects of omnichannel, including selling and customer service, it also provides advice on managing inventory across multiple channels, about marketplaces, reporting, accounting, sustainable retail and more.

Andrew Busby, Founder & CEO, Retail Reflections, and one of the most influential retail analysts in the UK, said: "If you're a business struggling to come to terms with the modern, multichannel world of retail, I urge you to pick up this book. The retail landscape is littered with examples of businesses that have failed to move with the times and have paid the price.

"The Omnichannel Survival Guide offers expert advice to help retailers and wholesalers traverse the omnichannel retail landscape and not only survive - but thrive."

The book is available free to download now from omnichannelsurvivalguide.com, or Amazon Kindle.

About Brightpearl

Brightpearl is a powerful-yet-simple retail management system that helps mid-sized retailers and wholesalers expand and compete with larger rivals by streamlining sales and supply chain functions across multiple online and offline channels.

Brightpearl's cloud-based software and services enable omnichannel merchants to manage the heart of their business by combining purchasing, inventory management, CRM, order processing, accounting, fulfillment, and reporting into a single reliable system. Founded in 2008 with offices in the U.S. and UK, Brightpearl is used by more than 1,200 merchants around the world.

For more information, visit www.brightpearl.com . Connect with Brightpearl on Twitter (@BrightpearlHQ), LinkedIn (linkedin.com/company/Brightpearl), and Facebook (facebook.com/brightpearl).

