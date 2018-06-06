Logitech RightSense Automation Delivers a More Natural and Engaging Video Experience

INFOCOMM 2018-Today, Logitech (SIX: LOGN)(NASDAQ: LOGI) announced an intelligent software suite for its video collaboration portfolio, Logitech RightSense technologies. Together these technologies automate light, color, sound, and camera control to deliver a more natural and engaging video conferencing experience for more effective collaboration. These new technologies are integrated into Logitech's most advanced video collaboration devices, including Logitech Rally, enabling more natural meetings with most software-based video conferencing services.

Tweet now: Check out how @LogitechVC's RightSense technologies automate light, color, sound, and camera control for better, more natural meetings https://ctt.ac/fM3eV+

Logitech RightSense consists of three automation technologies:

Logitech RightSight camera control leverages computer vision to automatically frame meeting participants in the room so that users don't need to manually adjust the camera angle.

Logitech RightLight optimizes light balance and color to prioritize the appearance of faces and render natural-looking skin tones, even in dim or backlit conditions.

Logitech RightSound improves vocal clarity by suppressing background noise and echo, auto-leveling voices, and focusing on active speakers so that everyone in the meeting can hear and be heard.

"It's great to see Logitech applying more intelligence to video meetings. Adding automation to functions like camera control, light and color balance, and acoustic tuning is a natural next step for video meetings," said Roopam Jain, Industry Director for Conferencing and Collaboration, Frost Sullivan. "Just as support for HD resolution has become table stakes for conference room cameras, I anticipate that more intelligent and automated meetings will quickly become a standard feature for room and desktop solutions."

"Our goal is to eliminate the need to fiddle with remote controls, adjust lighting in the room, and move the mics and speakers around," said Scott Wharton, vice president and general manager of the Logitech Video Collaboration. "Now, with Logitech RightSense technologies, you get a better automated user experience, with unprecedented audio and video performance. You can walk in and hold your meeting without thinking twice about the experience for the people on the far end."

Pricing and Availability

Logitech RightLight and Logitech RightSound technologies are already included in a number of Logitech conferencecams and webcams. Logitech RightSight will be available later this year through a software download - see logitech.com/rightsight for information about availability and OS support. For more information, please visit Logitech.com or our blog.

About Logitech

Logitech designs products that have an everyday place in people's lives, connecting them to the digital experiences they care about. More than 35 years ago, Logitech started connecting people through computers, and now it's a multi-brand company designing products that bring people together through music, gaming, video and computing. Brands of Logitech include Ultimate Ears, Jaybird, Logitech G and ASTRO Gaming. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog or @Logitech.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A and/or its affiliates in the US and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at www.logitech.com.

(LOGIIR)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180606005401/en/

Contacts:

Logitech

Robin Raulf-Sager

510-713-5160

rraulfsager@logitech.com