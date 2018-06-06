Outsourcing firm Serco on Wednesday said it had won an extension to its US contract to process healthcare elgibility applications worth up to $900m (£670.6m). The contract has a one-year base period and four one-year option periods, Serco said. Serco has been providing the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services with processing support since July 2013. The current five-year contract ends on 30 June 2018 and revenue for the last 12 months has been approximately $210m, the company said. ...

