Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2018) - YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV: YD) (OTC Pink: YDRMF) (FSE: A2AP0L) ("YDreams Global" or the "Company) would like to announce that this week it was revealed that the Company's Virtual Reality product, Arkave, will be one of the main attractions of the Game XP Event.

The Company has signed a contract and will receive revenues to bring six Arkave VR arenas to the Event that will take place in Rio de Janeiro, in September of this year.

Game XP is organized by the media conglomerate Globo, Comic Con Experience - the biggest Comic Con event in the world and the creators of Rock in Rio, a traditional Music Festival that since 1985 has brought millions of fans in Brasil and Portugal together to watch live performances of bands like Queen, Guns and Roses, Bon Jovi, Amy Winehouse, Metallica and many others.

The announcement was made by the CEO of the group, Luis Justo, in a news conference that gathered the biggest media channels in Brazil. The CEO mentioned Arkave in his public announcement: "As one of the attractions, we will have Arkave, the Virtual Reality arena with technology of full body mapping". Hundreds of thousands of visitors are expected, the Event will host the National Final of Rainbow Six Siege and will bring the biggest Game Screen in the world.

The Arkave VR team was present and spoke to several media vehicles about the technology.

Arkave VR is a product created by YDreams Global that is bringing the most immersive Virtual Reality to different venues like malls, entertainment centers, arcades, movie theaters and many others. The Company has launched five Arenas in two locations and has open conversations to expand the number of Arenas worldwide significantly.

"We have created a product with international and unlimited potential. Arkave VR has been tested by some very important figures from within the industry and always impresses with its level of immersion and significant lower implementation costs than our competitors. Our commercial team is doing a great job on starting high level conversations with investors and operators. We believe in the revenue potential of Arkave VR and will begin increasing our sales efforts in the USA and Canada," stated Daniel Japiassu, CEO of YDreams Global.

About YDreams Global

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (www.ydreamsglobal.com) is a technology company with offices in Vancouver, Dubai, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, that combines Augmented and Virtual Reality Technology, Design and Intelligence to respond to the challenges and demands of today's users and consumers.

YDreams Global works as a partner for companies and brands to reframe their strategy through relevant human-centered ventures that integrates digital experience with physical presence and venues. YDreams Global anticipates future challenges and connects them with the needs of the market, building innovative concepts and delivering them with international excellence.

YDreams Global have developed over 1,300 projects for clients all over the world, such as Disney, NBA, Adidas, Cisco, Nokia, Nike, Mercedes Benz, Coca-Cola, Santander, AmBev, Qualcomm, Unilever, City of Rio and Fiat.

