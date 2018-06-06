

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3:15 am ET Wednesday, the Federal Statistical Office releases Swiss consumer price data for May. Prices are expected to climb 0.9 percent annually after rising 0.8 percent in April.



Ahead of the data, the Swiss franc traded mixed against its major rivals. While the franc dropped against the greenback, euro and the pound, it rose against the yen.



As of 3:10 am ET, the Swiss franc was trading at 1.1561 against the euro, 1.3203 against the pound, 0.9847 against the U.S. dollar and 111.80 against the yen.



