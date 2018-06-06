

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Smurfit Kappa Group plc (SKG.L) said it has noted the announcement by International Paper Company that it does not intend to make an offer for Smurfit Kappa. The Board of Smurfit Kappa believes SKG has superior prospects as a standalone business and remains excited about the Group's prospects in the short, medium and long-term.



Smurfit Kappa Group CEO, Tony Smurfit, said: 'Strong business conditions and a positive operating environment together with significant and early progress against our Medium Term Plan reaffirms our confidence that 2018 EBITDA will be materially better than 2017. We expect the second quarter to represent another strong performance and we will provide a further update at the time of our half year results on August 1st.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX