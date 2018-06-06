

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's industrial production increased at a slower pace in April, the statistical office INE reported Wednesday.



Industrial production grew by calendar-adjusted 1.9 percent year-on-year in April, slower than the revised 4.6 percent increase seen in March. Output was forecast to advance 5.1 percent.



Meanwhile, on an unadjusted basis, industrial production increased sharply by 11 percent, in contrast to a 3.7 percent drop in March.



Production of capital goods showed the biggest annual growth of adjusted 3.6 percent, followed by a 2.8 percent rise in energy output. Intermediate goods production rose by 1.9 percent and consumer goods output gained 0.4 percent.



Month-on-month, industrial production declined 1.8 percent, reversing March's 1 percent increase. This was the first fall in three months.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX