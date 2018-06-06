

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's industrial production growth accelerated at a slower-than-expected pace in April, preliminary figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Wednesday.



The volume of industrial production climbed a working-day-adjusted 2.9 percent year-over-year in April, faster than the 1.9 percent increase in March. The growth was expected to improve to 3.8 percent.



The measure has been rising since November 2016.



On a monthly basis, industrial production rebounded a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 0.2 percent from March, when it dropped by 0.7 percent. The expected increase was 0.9 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX