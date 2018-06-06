Cybereason Announces Record EMEA Revenue & Customer Growth with 200 Percent Spikes

LONDON, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybereason, creators of the leading cybersecurity data analytics platform including endpoint detection and response, next-generation antivirus, and active monitoring services, today announced record EMEA growth and continued expansion in the market. In the past 12 months, Cybereason grew its revenue by more than 200 percent in EMEA and new customers increased by more than 200 percent. Sales increased by both direct and indirect means with a record number of new channel partners selling the company's award-winning Deep Hunting Platform.

"Our customers want protection from an evolving number of cyber threats and Cybereason is helping us meet increased demand with a 'go-to-market' strategy that will help us bring new customers to them," said Richard Lockey, CEO, Crayon UK. "We're thrilled to partner with Cybereason--not only are they are boldly committed to reversing the hacker advantage, but they are also helping our joint customers protect against advanced and malicious threats that the majority of organizations today can't stop effectively."

"Cybereason's award-winning platform will enable us to gain the visibility and usability across our entire environment. The company's platform is built to scale and will enable us to make decisions in real-time on cybersecurity threats," said Luke Weatherburn-Bird, Cyber Security Officer, Flybe. "The visibility and speed of threat detection will help drive our GDPR compliance. We are also planning for active threat hunting as the next stage of our proactive security posture."

Cybereason's most notable EMEA milestones include:

: Cybereason more than doubled its year-over-year EMEA revenue, growing by more than 200 percent. Double Digit Customer Growth : Cybereason increased its customer base by more than 200 percent in the past 12 months, acquiring new customers in many industries, including financial services, retail, energy, healthcare, higher education and pharmaceutical.





: Cybereason increased its customer base by more than 200 percent in the past 12 months, acquiring new customers in many industries, including financial services, retail, energy, healthcare, higher education and pharmaceutical. Product Innovation: Cybereason launched the newest version of its award-winning Deep Hunting Platform Platform that collects and analyzes behavioral data in real time, to identify malicious operations and facilitate immediate action. Cybereason does that by asking eight million questions per second of the data collected, which is 100 times faster than any other product available.

"Cybereason's EMEA growth is a testament to the team in place that is successfully expanding our visibility with blue-chip organizations. These companies are recognizing that sophisticated threat actors have a huge advantage today and yesterday's technologies no longer stop advanced attacks. We are really excited to be helping Global 2,000 companies turn the tables on nation states and hacking groups, exposing them and giving the advantage back to the good guys to make cybercrime unprofitable," said Chris Vik, General Manager and Vice President, EMEA.

