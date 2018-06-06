HONG KONG, June 6, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - iO2 Foundation ("iO2") has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the ixo Foundation ("ixo"), to create a strategic partnership. The collaboration includes the integration of technologies and business model strategies, to enhance data collection for impact investment on blockchain, ultimately revolutionising the social finance infrastructure.Dr. Tat Lam, Co-Founder and Chief Social Scientist at iO2, says: "The iO2 team has spent the last three years developing AI for data collection and impact measurement in grassroots communities, with the aim of closing the last-mile gap collecting high quality and trusted data in developing regions. We are very glad to be part of the efforts to support the ixo community's global impact investment projects on the blockchain, aspiring to revolutionise the social finance infrastructure and realise the UN's 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG)."ixo is the new operating system for the Impact Economy, using blockchain and W3C decentralised web standards, to enable anyone to collect, measure, evaluate, value, and tokenize verified impact data. By partnering with the iO2 Foundation, data collected from projects and beneficiaries will become cleaner, higher-quality, and faster-velocity at scale, thus enabling much easier, cheaper, immediate and more reliable impact measurement.Dr. Lam, who has personally worked in over 200 rural villages in mainland China to pilot technology application in social development, continues: "ixo is the pioneering technology for developing impact financing mechanisms on the blockchain; the ixo Foundation steers significant impact investment projects around the world. We are delighted to establish this strategic partnership, on shared passion to develop blockchain solutions to allow impact investors in the ixo Community to verify data for capital deployment and accelerate the pace to unlock impact investment opportunities for global sustainable goals."Dr. Shaun Conway, President of the ixo Foundation Council said, "We are excited about bringing together the capabilities of ixo and iO2, to make these technologies and tools meaningful to people."On June 7 2018, Dr. Tat Lam will be participating in the Smart Impact Bonds Hackathon in Switzerland, co-sponsored by The UBS Optimus Foundation & ixo Foundation, to generate three to five technical white papers on smart contract-based social finance innovation, that will help set the path towards the future of impact financing.About iO2iO2, or Impact Oxygen, is a Hong Kong-based Decentralized Autonomous Organization for crowd-enabled impact investment and social finance structuring on the blockchain, underpinned by iO2 Token that incentivises grassroots communities to provide trusted data for impact measurement and accountability. Since 2015, the iO2 team has successfully developed and executed over a dozen social impact projects in China via its service platform "Shanzhai City" (shanzhaicity.com) and AI platform "Impact Learning" (impactlearning.io), and now are engaging blockchain-based projects in Myanmar, Laos, Thailand and Brazil working solving issues ranging from refugee aid to reducing infant mortality.For more information, please visit www.iO2.foundation and join the iO2 Telegram group at http://t.me/io2_impact_oxygen.About ixo FoundationThe ixo Foundation is a non-profit open-source software development foundation building the ixo Blockchain for Impact. The world is starting to realize how important it is to really count what matters, for people and the planet. With ixo, all measurable changes that have an impact can now be transformed into Verified Impact Data with crypto-economic Proof of Impact, which enables anyone to value what counts for sustainable social, environmental and economic development. Trusted Impact data grows investments into impacts and optimizes the results, assisted by machine learning and intelligent oracles. The ixo protocol generates Impact Tokens that are traded through decentralised impact exchanges. These valuable digital assets will create new marketplaces for the Impact Economy. With ixo, everyone has the power to deliver, evaluate or invest in Impact. 