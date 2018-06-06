sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Capita plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

London, June 6

Capita plc

6 June 2018

Director Declaration

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14(2) and further to the announcement by Equinor's Nomination Committee on 29thMay 2018, Capita plc announces that Jonathan Lewis will join the Board of Equinor ASA (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR), as a Non-Executive Director with effect from 1 July 2018.

Jonathan Lewis is Chief Executive Officer of Capita plc.

Enquiries

Capita plc
Francesca Todd
Group Company Secretary
Phone: 020 7202 0641 Email: Francesca.Todd@capita.co.uk

Investor Relations

Andrew Ripper, Head of Investor Relations
Phone: 0207 654 2220 Email: Andrew.Ripper@capita.co.uk

Media Enquiries

Capita Press Office Tel: 020 7654 2399
Email: media@capita.co.uk


