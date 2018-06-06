Capita plc - Director Declaration
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14(2) and further to the announcement by Equinor's Nomination Committee on 29thMay 2018, Capita plc announces that Jonathan Lewis will join the Board of Equinor ASA (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR), as a Non-Executive Director with effect from 1 July 2018.
Jonathan Lewis is Chief Executive Officer of Capita plc.
