London stocks are expected to rebound on Wednesday after a mixed day on Wall Street but positive Asian session. The FTSE 100 was being called 14-15 points higher after finishing on 7,686.8 a day earlier. Sterling is stronger, however, up 0.2% against the dollar at 1.3423. Overnight the Dow Jones finished just the wrong side of flat, while the S&P 500 was the other side of the line but the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 gaining 0.32% after earlier hitting a fresh intraday high. Market analyst Jasper ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...