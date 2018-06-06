Challenger bank Charter Court Financial Services on Wednesday said it was selling its residual interest in the Charter Mortgage Funding 2018-1 plc securitisation for £13.8m. CMF 2018-1 is the group's latest securitisation and is due to complete on 8 June 2018. The Transaction is expected to settle before the end of June 2018. Charter said the deal will generate a pre-tax gain of £21.3m which will be recognised in the first half of 2018 and will also result in a reduction of mortgage assets and ...

