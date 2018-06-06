

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's consumer price inflation accelerated in May, the Federal Statistical Office said Wednesday.



Inflation rose to 1 percent in May from 0.8 percent in April. Inflation was expected to rise marginally to 0.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices advanced 0.4 percent versus 0.2 percent increase in April. Economists had forecast a monthly growth of 0.3 percent.



The Swiss National Bank forecast 0.6 percent inflation for the whole year of 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX