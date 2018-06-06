The French energy giant has consolidated its new clean energy focus through the acquisition. The Langa group is expected to have operational PV assets of 165 MW in France by the end of the year.Once one of the world's largest companies active in the nuclear and natural gas sectors, Engie has announced another renewable energy acquisition, part of a series of operations put in place to become 'leader of this new energy world'. The French energy giant has agreed to acquire French independent power producer Langa Group for an undisclosed sum. The Brittany-based developer, which specializes in ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...