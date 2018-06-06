

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The euro strengthened against its major counterparts in early European deals on Wednesday.



The euro advanced to a 9-day high of 1.1581 against the franc, 2-week highs of 1.1767 against the greenback and 129.58 against the yen, off its early lows of 1.1528, 1.1711 and 128.59, respectively.



The euro rose to 0.8767 against the pound and 1.5236 against the loonie, reversing from its early lows of 0.8738 and 1.5154, respectively.



The single currency hit a 2-day high of 1.6711 against the kiwi, after having fallen to 1.6621 at 2:45 am ET.



The next possible resistance for the euro is seen around 1.17 against the franc, 1.18 against the greenback, 131.00 against the yen, 1.68 against the kiwi and 1.53 against the loonie.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX