

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Uniper SE announced that, despite the expected absence of some earnings streams, adverse currency-translation effects, and the late arrival of cold temperatures, after the first quarter all of the company's key figures are in line with its outlook.



Uniper proposed to the Annual Shareholders Meeting that the company pay out a dividend of 271 million euros for the 2017 financial year, which corresponds to 0.74 euros per share. Also, Uniper Supervisory Board recommended rejection of special audit request.



The Chairman, Bernhard Reutersberg, said: 'In our view, there is no reason to support the request for a special audit. I am very satisfied with the work of our Management Board and have no reason to doubt the integrity of its actions. The Management Board has developed Uniper very successfully.'



