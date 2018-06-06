Algomi, the network company providing information-matching solutions for the optimization of fixed income liquidity, has appointed former MarketAxess EMEA COO, Scott Eaton, as CEO, effective immediately. Eaton will focus on the further commercialization of Algomi's suite of fixed income solutions including its data aggregation and market surveillance tool Algomi ALFA.

Before his role at MarketAxess, Eaton was Global Head of Emerging Markets Trading with UniCredit and held a variety of leadership roles in credit trading and structuring at ABN Amro, RBS, Deutsche Bank and UBS. Eaton is a dual U.S. and UK citizen with a juris doctor from Georgetown University in Washington, DC and a bachelor of arts in economics from Colorado College.

Scott Eaton, CEO, Algomi: "The opportunity to lead an innovative firm like Algomi through a significant period of both growth and product development is extremely exciting. What I have seen so far in conversations with the team has been very impressive, particularly the work around Algomi ALFA. I look forward to all of us working with our clients to take Algomi to new heights."

Algomi has expanded its global product suite over the last 12 months with the launch of Algomi ALFA, a fixed income data aggregation tool that brings together liquidity data from electronic venues, messaging platforms and inventory feeds. Algomi powers the Euronext Synapse MTF and has an ongoing project with HSBC and BNY Mellon to expand corporate bond trading opportunities for their custody clients and the wider market an industry first. Algomi also has a strategic partnership with S&P Global.

Usman Khan, CTO, Algomi: "I'm delighted to welcome Scott. His arrival marks a new chapter in the Algomi story. This appointment is a vote of confidence in the long-term strategy of the board as the company approaches the next stage of its growth. We look forward to working with both our existing buy and sell side clients and our exchange partners Euronext Synapse and SIX."

Glen Moore, Executive Chairman, Algomi: "Scott brings extensive experience of growing technology businesses in fixed income and a proven track record of managing revenue, commericalisation and product development. The Algomi board and I look forward to working closely together with him."

Algomi also confirmed the appointment of two new board members from the fixed income industry. Charles Mounts, Managing Director, Global Head of Research Design at S&P Dow Jones Indices and James Wallin, Senior Vice President in AllianceBernstein's Fixed Income group have been appointed non-executive directors.

