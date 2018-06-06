VoIPstudio Wins the ITSPA Award for Best Business ITSP

LONDON, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

VoIPstudio honoured with major industry award, recognising outstanding approval ratings, enhanced offer, and rapid growth.

VoIPstudio is delighted to announce that it has been awarded Best Business ITSP in the prestigious ITSPA Awards in London on May 24th.

The Internet Telephony Service Provider's Association has been recognising the best VoIP service providers in various categories every year since 2008. The ITSPA Awards celebrate innovation and best practice across the next generation communications industry. This year's ceremony marks the tenth anniversary of these awards and VoIPstudio was selected to receive the award for Best Business ITSP in the UK.

With thousands of systems installed world-wide, VoIPstudio offers an unmatched range of features and is rapidly becoming the first choice for ambitious companies when choosing a robust, scalable and global VoIP solution that that also offers flexibility for their businesses.

VoIPstudio has been designed to provide a complete VoIP communications solution for business users, replacing any telephony system used in a business environment. VoIPstudio offers outstanding quality, reliability and is based on a secure, fully redundant, global infrastructure.

"Our customer base has grown by more than 30% in the last 12 months, reflecting the growing popularity of our services. Winning this prestigious award is a great honour and a wonderful tribute to the hard work of everyone in our team," said Chris Maciejewski, Managing Director at VoIPstudio. "The consistently high approval ratings we receive provide an indication of our commitment to quality and service, which is backed by our investments in our solutions, which continue to evolve to meet the needs of our global customer base."

In addition to being awarded Best Business ITSP, VoIPstudio was also shortlisted in the newly created Best Multi-national Solution category, further recognising the company's growth.

Eli Katz, the Chair of ITSPA, said: "I would like to congratulate all the winners and those companies which were highly commended at the 2018 ITSPA Awards. Fittingly, for our tenth awards anniversary, this year's field of finalists was particularly competitive and demonstrated the strength and growth of the sector."

VoIPstudio brings advanced, enterprise-grade, web applications to businesses of all sizes. Built on WebRTC, the new design offers near-instant responsiveness and improved usability. The recently launched VoIPstudio 2.0 builds on the success of the original, offering a completely redesigned dashboard and user interface and exciting new capabilities. It offers greater flexibility and more features, enhancing the user experience.

NOTES TO EDITOR

About VoIPstudio

VoIPstudio is a VoIP telephony platform that is based on solid infrastructure and enabling flexible yet secure connections between users and business entities. VoIPstudio instantly enables businesses to be more productive, without the expense of buying and managing an expensive on-site telephone system. All our business VoIP solutions and features are delivered at a fraction of the standard PBX price. For more information please visit http://www.voipstudio.com.