AIM-quoted pipe and tube specialist Tricorn saw profits soar in its last trading year, thanks to a series of contract wins in the transport and energy sectors. Tricorn's revenues increased 19% to £22.180m, helping give profits a 260% shot in the arm to £827,000 for the year ended 31 March. Earnings per share came in 268% higher at 2.65p. The Surrey-based group, which manufactures pipe and tubing assemblies to supply markets in the energy and transportation sectors around the globe, reported ...

