Gene and cell therapy group Oxford BioMedica has entered into an exclusive worldwide licensing agreement with Nasdaq-listed Axovant Sciences that will see the pair develop and commercialise OXB-102, a gene therapy for Parkinson's disease developed by the London-listed group. Oxford BioMedica will receive a $30m upfront payment from the Bermuda-registered clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, including $5m as pre-payment for manufacturing activities related to OXB-102, which has since been ...

