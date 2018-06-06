

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were flat Wednesday morning, supported by lingering concerns about Italy's odd political coalition.



While a new government has been formed in Italy, analysts say the two parties are far apart on a number of issues. Political turmoil and populism in Italy could spread elsewhere in the euro zone, threatening the viability of the monetary union.



Meanwhile, European Central Bank officials hinted that monetary policy policy easing would soon be winding down.



Gold was down $1 at $1300.50 an ounce, with a stronger U.S. dollar putting a cap on an upside.



On the US economic calendar, export and import price data will be eyed for clues about inflation ahead of the upcoming Federal Reserve interest rate annnouncement.



Productivity and trade balance data are also on tap today.



