

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Mercedes-Benz reported that a total of 198,187 units were solid in May, an increase of 2.3% from last year. In May, the company delivered 11,609 units of the smart brand to customers, down 4.9%.



The company said the demand for the SUVs from Mercedes-Benz, especially the GLC, was once again very high in May. With an increase of 4.3% to sales of 69,340 units, more SUVs were sold than ever before in a May.



In the first five months of the current year, 985,063 units were sold, which is 5.4% more than in the prior-year period.



