

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German shares edged higher on Wednesday, even as overall gains remained limited amid concerns that big spending plans and other changes proposed by the new coalition government in Italy will increase the country's debt burden.



The benchmark DAX was up 58 points or 0.46 percent at 12,844 in opening deals after closing 0.1 percent higher the previous day.



Uniper gained 0.6 percent after the energy firm said it is on course to meet its 2018 outlook, despite the expected absence of some earnings streams, adverse currency-translation effects and the late arrival of cold temperatures.



Deutsche Lufthansa gained about 1 percent. The airline has offered its shareholders the option of receiving their dividend of 0.80 euros per share in the form of new shares in the company.



Shares of Duerr jumped as much as 5 percent. The company announced that it is taking over the industrial environmental technology business of US Company Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.



The euro rose against the dollar after ECB Executive Board member Peter Praet said that next week's policy meeting will be crucial for reaching a decision on the termination of further extension of net purchases.



On the data front, Germany's construction sector activity expanded at the fastest pace in four months in May, survey data from IHS Markit showed. The corresponding index rose to 53.9 from 50.9 in April.



