

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc



Net Asset Value



6 June 2018



The Board of ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc (the 'Company') is pleased to announce that Richemont Holdings UK, a subsidiary of the Swiss luxury group Compagnie FinanciÃšre Richemont SA, has agreed to acquire 100% of the share capital of portfolio company Watchfinder, subject to legal and regulatory approval. Based on the expected completion proceeds, less a discount to reflect the risk of non-completion, the unaudited net asset value of the Company at 6 June 2018 is 73.7p per share.



This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.



Beringea LLP Company Secretary Telephone 0207 845 7820



- End



