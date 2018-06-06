

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks rose on Wednesday, even as overall gains remained limited amid concerns that big spending plans and other changes proposed by the new coalition government in Italy will increase the country's debt burden.



The benchmark CAC 40 index was up 16 points or 0.27 percent at 5,475 in opening deals after declining 0.2 percent on Tuesday.



The euro rose against the dollar after ECB Executive Board member Peter Praet said that next week's policy meeting will be crucial for reaching a decision on the termination of further extension of net purchases.



Thales slid half a percent. The defense electronics group said it expects organic sales growth of 3 percent to 5 percent on average over the 2018-2021 period, with each operating segment expected to outperform its market.



