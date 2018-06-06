sprite-preloader
Zhejiang Expressway Co Ld - Voluntary Announcement on Business Update

London, June 6

Hong Kong Stock Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ZHEJIANG EXPRESSWAY CO., LTD.
(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock code: 0576)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT ON BUSINESS UPDATE

This is a voluntary announcement made by Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") to inform its shareholders of the latest business development of the Group.

The directors (the "Directors") of the Company are pleased to announce the key financial figures of our subsidiary, Zheshang Securities Co., Ltd., in May 2018.

Set out below are the key financial figures of Zheshang Securities Co., Ltd. in May 2018.

Unaudited, Rmb'000
As at
May 2018May 31, 2018
IncomeNet Profit Net Asset
Zheshang Securities1205,286.365,060.711,933,584.1
Zheshang AM220,065.6122.11,247,157.9
1. Zheshang Securities Co., Ltd., a 63.74% owned subsidiary of Zhejiang Shangsan Expressway Co.,
Ltd., who in turn is a 73.625% owned subsidiary of Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd.
2. Zhejiang Zheshang Securities Asset Management Co., Ltd., a 100% owned subsidiary of Zheshang
Securities Co., Ltd.

On behalf of the Board
Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd.
YU Zhihong
Chairman

Hangzhou, the PRC, June 6, 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Chairman of the Company is Mr. YU Zhihong; the executive Directors of the Company are: Mr. CHENG Tao and Ms. LUO Jianhu; the other non-executive Directors of the Company are: Mr. DAI Benmeng, Mr. YU Qunli and Mr. YU Ji; and the independent non-executive Directors of the Company are: Mr. PEI Ker-Wei, Ms. LEE Wai Tsang, Rosa and Mr. CHEN Bin.


