Medianova Recognized in Gartner's 2018 Market Guide for CDN Services

Medianova announces its recognition in Gartner's 2018 Market Guide for CDN Services as a Representative Vendor among 18 global Content Delivery Network vendors listed in the report.

Gartner, the world's leading research and advisory company, included the Content Delivery Network (CDN) market direction, market analysis, representative vendors and market recommendations in the Guide. Medianova geographic coverage and supported functions such as general web performance, web application and API Protection, and Video Streaming Workflow are listed too.

"As Medianova we are dedicated to add value to our partners and customers. We know for a fact that our customers in the e-commerce, enterprise and media industries have challenges. They need fast support, real time data, secure technology and they need to grow their businesses with 24/7 online platforms. I believe being mentioned on Gartner 2018 Market Guide for CDN Services makes us visible to these markets with high needs and we are proud," said Serkan Sevim, CEO, Medianova.

Medianova creates a faster digital world with their platforms and services. They use technologies like Dockerized CDN Platform, HTTP/2, BBR, Brotli, Image Optimization for faster content delivery and better digital experiences. With 32 datacenter footprint around the world, Medianova handles 8 billion images, 15 billion songs, 11 billion videos and many live event streamings on a daily basis delivered at a lightning fast speed.

Medianova provides global CDN solutions and cloud platforms with wide experience in streaming, encoding, cloud storage, caching, microcaching, hybrid CDN and web site acceleration. With its network footprint in 20 countries and 100% SSD powered anycast network, Medianova is one of the fastest https secure CDNs in France, UK, Germany, Austria, Poland, Romania, Belarus, Turkey and in the Middle East based on Cedexis real user data.

