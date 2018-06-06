Eindhoven, The Netherlands (ots) - InnoEnergy, Europe's sustainable energy engine supported by the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT), will be proudly showcasing the following InnoEnergy supported companies and their ground-breaking sustainable energy innovations:



- ABORA ENERGY SL: Creators of the most efficient hybrid solar panel in the world.



- BeOn: The BeON Microinverter plugs into a wall socket like a house appliance, enabling a PV system to become DIY and changing the way we think about the solar business.



- Ecoligo: Providing low-cost solar energy to local businesses in developing countries.



- EPC Solaire: Heat recovery supports for standard photovoltaic panels for large industrial, commercial or agricultural roofs.



- Sylfen: Integrated energy storage and production solutions for buildings and eco-districts that use renewable sources such as solar power.



- Nines PV: A novel silicon wafer etching technology that lets you switch to any type of Si wafer on the market.



- Nexwafe: Solar wafer epitaxial growth technology to increase efficiency of solar cell manufacturing.



- Qualifying Photovoltaics S.L: Advanced Quality Assurance Procedure of PV plants and PhotoVoltaic Evaluation Tool.



When: 20 - 22 June



Where: Hall B3 booth 490, Messe München GmbH., Munich, Germany



InnoEnergy is the innovation engine for sustainable energy across Europe supported by the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT).



We support and invest in innovation at every stage of the journey - from classroom to end-customer. With our network of partners, we build connections across Europe, bringing together inventors and industry, graduates and employers, researchers and entrepreneurs, businesses and markets.



We work in three essential areas of the innovation mix:



- Education to help create an informed and ambitious workforce that understands the demands of sustainability and the needs of industry. - Innovation Projects to bring together ideas, inventors and industry to create commercially attractive technologies that deliver real results to customers. - Business Creation Services to support entrepreneurs and start-ups who are expanding Europe's energy ecosystem with their innovative offerings.



Bringing these disciplines together maximises the impact of each, accelerates the development of market-ready solutions, and creates a fertile environment in which we can sell the innovative results of our work.



