

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC Interim Management Statement LEI code: 213800TKJUY376H3KN16



Introduction I am pleased to present Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (the 'Company')'s interim management statement for the period ended 31 March 2018.



Performance and dividends The Company's unaudited net asset value (NAV) as at 31 March 2018 was £76.8 million or 74.7 pence per share (excluding treasury shares), an increase of 2.8 pence per share or 3.9 per cent. since 31 December 2017.



A major contributor of the increase was the successful sale of Grapeshot Limited which completed after the period end. If the full escrow amount is received, we will have realised approximately 10 times our original investment.



Albion VCTs prospectus Top Up Offers During the period from 1 January 2018 to 31 March 2018, the Company issued the following new Ordinary shares under the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2017/18:



+--------------+---------------+---------------+----------------+--------------+ | | | Aggregate | | | | | | nominal value |Issue price per | | | | Number of | of shares |share (including| Net proceeds | | Date | shares issued | £'000 |costs of issue) | £'000 | +--------------+---------------+---------------+----------------+--------------+ |31 January | 1,185,597 | 12 | 73.6p | 1,303 | |2018 | | | | | +--------------+---------------+---------------+----------------+--------------+



The Board announced on 28 February 2018 that the Company had reached its £6 million limit under its offer pursuant to the Prospectus dated 6 September 2017, and so was closed.



The proceeds of the Offer are being used to provide further resources to the Company at a time when a number of attractive new investment opportunities are being seen.



Share buy-backs During the period from 1 January 2018 to 31 March 2018, there were no share buybacks undertaken by the Company.



It remains the Board's policy to buy back shares in the market, subject to the overall constraint that such purchases are in the Company's interest, including the maintenance of sufficient resources for investment in existing and new portfolio companies and the continued payment of dividends to shareholders. It is the Board's intention for such buy-backs to be at around a 5 per cent. discount to the most recently announced net asset value, so far as market conditions and liquidity permit.



Portfolio The following investments have been made during the period from 1 January 2018 to 31 March 2018: +---------------------+-----+-------------------------------------------------+ |New investments |£'000|Activity | +---------------------+-----+-------------------------------------------------+ |Koru Kids Limited | 204 |Online marketplace connecting parents and nannies| +---------------------+-----+-------------------------------------------------+ |Total new investments| 204 | +---------------------+-----+



+------------------------------------+-----+-----------------------------------+ |Further investments |£'000|Activity | +------------------------------------+-----+-----------------------------------+ |SVS Albion OLIM UK Equity Income | 900 |Liquidity management | |Fund | | | +------------------------------------+-----+-----------------------------------+ |Panaseer Limited | 309 |Provider of cyber security services| +------------------------------------+-----+-----------------------------------+ |Convertr Media Limited | 195 |Digital lead generation software | +------------------------------------+-----+-----------------------------------+ |Total further investments |1,404| +------------------------------------+-----+



Top ten holdings as at 31 March 2018: +--------------------+--------------+---------------+--------------------------+ | |Carrying value|% of net asset | | |Investment | £'000 | value |Activity | +--------------------+--------------+---------------+--------------------------+ |Radnor House School | 10,298 | 13.4% |Independent schools for | |(Holdings) Limited | | |children aged 3-18 | +--------------------+--------------+---------------+--------------------------+ |Process Systems | 4,341 | 5.7% |Process modelling software| |Enterprise Limited | | |and services | +--------------------+--------------+---------------+--------------------------+ |Chonais River Hydro | 4,168 | 5.4% |Owner and operator of a 2 | |Limited | | |MW hydro-power scheme in | | | | |the Scottish Highlands | +--------------------+--------------+---------------+--------------------------+ |Bravo Inns II | 3,255 | 4.2% |Owner and operator of | |Limited | | |freehold pubs | +--------------------+--------------+---------------+--------------------------+ |Grapeshot Limited | 2,865 | 3.7% |Provider of digital | | | | |marketing software | +--------------------+--------------+---------------+--------------------------+ |memsstar Limited | 2,266 | 3.0% |Refurbisher and | | | | |manufacturer of MEMS and | | | | |semiconductor fabrication | | | | |equipment | +--------------------+--------------+---------------+--------------------------+ |Earnside Energy | 2,265 | 2.9% |Anaerobic digestion and | |Limited | | |composting plant located | | | | |in Scotland | +--------------------+--------------+---------------+--------------------------+ |Gharagain River | 2,213 | 2.9% |Owner and operator of a 1 | |Hydro Limited | | |MW hydroelectricity plant | | | | |in Western Scotland | +--------------------+--------------+---------------+--------------------------+ |Mirada Medical | 2,193 | 2.9% |Developer of medical | |Limited | | |imaging software | +--------------------+--------------+---------------+--------------------------+ |Bravo Inns Limited | 1,762 | 2.3% |Owner and operator of | | | | |freehold pubs | +--------------------+--------------+---------------+--------------------------+



A full breakdown of the Company's portfolio can be found on the Company's webpage on the Manager's website at www.albion.capital/funds/AATG, by following the 'Portfolio of Investments' link under the 'Fund reports' section. Material events and transactions after the period end



Portfolio



After the period end, the Company undertook the following investment transactions:



* As announced on 24 April 2018, contracts were exchanged for the sale of Grapeshot Limited which subsequently completed on 15 May 2018. The valuation of the holding as at 31 March 2018 includes discounts to the total estimated consideration to reflect completion and other risks; * Investment of £300,000 in an existing portfolio company Sandcroft Avenue Limited (PayAsUGym.com), which is a provider of flexible access to gyms trading as PayasUgym.com; * Investment of £233,000 in an existing portfolio company, Black Swan Data Limited, which provides data analysis that supports corporate decision making; * Investment of £210,000 in an existing portfolio company, InCrowd Sports Limited, which is a developer of mobile apps for professional sports clubs; * Investment of £140,000 in an existing portfolio company DySIS Medical Limited, which provides medical devices for the detection of cervical cancer; * Investment of £110,000 in an existing portfolio company MyMeds&Me Limited, which provides a platform for collecting data from pharmaceutical adverse events; * Investment of £109,000 in an existing portfolio company Abcodia Limited, which focuses on the validation and discovery of serum biomarkers; and * Investment of £80,000 in a new portfolio company Healios Limited, which is a provider of online delivery of mental health therapy services.



Albion VCTs prospectus Top Up Offers After the period end, the Company issued the following new Ordinary shares under the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2017/18:



+------------+----------------+----------------+----------------+--------------+ | | | Aggregate | | | | | |nominal value of|Issue price per | | | |Number of shares| shares |share (including| Net proceeds | |Date | issued | £'000 |costs of issue) | £'000 | +------------+----------------+----------------+----------------+--------------+ |5 April 2018| 1,541,406 | 15 | 73.8p | 1,109 | +------------+----------------+----------------+----------------+--------------+ |11 April | 269,030 | 3 |73.0p to 73.8p | 194 | |2018 | | | | | +------------+----------------+----------------+----------------+--------------+



Material events and transactions There have been no further significant events or transactions between 1 April 2018 and 6 June 2018 that the Board is aware of which would have had a material impact on the financial position of the Company.



Further information Further information regarding historic and current financial performance and other useful shareholder information can be found on the Company's webpage on the Manager's website at www.albion.capital/funds/AATG.



Dr. Neil Cross, Chairman 6 June 2018 For further information please contact: Albion Capital Group LLP - tel: 020 7601 1850



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Albion Technology & General VCT PLC - Ordinary Shares via GlobeNewswire



0558167R28



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX