

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks rose on Wednesday as higher oil and copper prices helped lift resource stocks and Smurfit Kappa said it expects full-year earnings to be materially better than last year.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 32 points or 0.42 percent at 7,718 in late opening deals, with worries over Italian debt and global trade limiting overall gains.



Miners Anglo American and Antofagasta as well as energy major Tullow Oil jumped around 2 percent each.



Smurfit Kappa Group shares rallied 2.5 percent. The company said it remains excited about the Group's prospects in the short, medium and long-term after International Paper confirmed that it will not make a bid for the Irish company.



On the flip side, packaging group RPC lost 12.5 percent after reporting full-year results.



