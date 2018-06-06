Business park operator Sirius Real Estate sold off its Bremen Hag business park in Germany for 3.8m, in line with the property's book value. The park is the second property in Bremen that the AIM-listed company has sold this year, an area that the company said is outside of its focus on the "big seven" cities in Germany, and was described as having "limited appeal" to tenants. Andrew Coombs, chief executive of Sirius Real Estate, said: "This is the only remaining non-core site in our portfolio. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...