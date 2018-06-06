After enjoying stronger trading in the third quarter of its trading year retailer WH Smith felt confident its mix of high street, railway stations and airport locations will allow it to transcend the current economic uncertainty affecting many rivals. In the 13 week period to 2 June, despite recently being voted the worst high street shop in the UK, the group grew sales 4% with like-for-like sales up 1% compared to last year, which were both an improvement on the flat total sales and 1% decline ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...